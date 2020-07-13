Puducherry to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day from next week

Puducherry government will scale up COVID-19 tests to 1,000 per day by next week in a bid to contain the growing number of cases in the Union Territory, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao has said.
“We are planning to increase testing to 1000 per day by next week. The testing rate has significantly gone up in the last two weeks. Currently, we are testing around 700 to 800 people per day,” the Minister told The Hindu.
Since the outbreak of pandemic, the government had tested 26,208 people in the Union Territory, he added.
Around 2,500 people were tested using the mobile lab launched by the Health Department last week. On Monday alone, around 300 people, including public, health workers, municipal staff and police personnel were tested at a mobile camp held at the Jawhar Bal Bhavan campus.
The mobile testing facility would be deployed to more places in the coming days, he added.
The Purchasing Committee of Health Department has initiated process to procure 9000 RT-PCR testing kits.
“The price of the testing kits has come down drastically in the last three months. In fact, there is a drop in price every month. So we have decided to procure the kits every month based on the requirement. This month we are planning to procure at least 9,000 kits by next week and increase the testing rate,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath