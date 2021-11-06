Puducherry schools to reopen for classes 1 to 8 from Monday

Classes will be staggered across the week; preparations are on to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are followed, an official said

Schools in Puducherry are set to open their doors on Monday, to receive 1,64,161 students of classes 1 to 8 after many months of holding online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government had the allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12.

Physical classes for students of standards 1 to 8 will be conducted in a staggered manner. Like for the higher classes, the primary classes will function from 9. 30 a.m to 1. 30 p.m Classes for students of standards 1,3,5 and 7 will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while classes 2,4, 6 and 8 will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Preparations are on to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed by the educational institutions, Director of School Education P. T Rudra Goud said, adding that around 90% of the school staff is vaccinated.

“A section of the remaining left-out staff would have been infected by the virus and must wait for the jab after the government-prescribed window period. There could be some staff who are hesitant due to multiple reasons and we will try to persuade them to get vaccinated,” he told The Hindu.

The Director said the mid-day meal programme would be resumed from the first day. On Friday, Education Minister A. Namassivayam visited the Central Kitchen at Lawspet.

On the re-launch of ‘student-only’ buses, Mr. Goud said a tender has been floated to invite interested operators for joining the programme. The buses could be started from the end of this month or next month, he added.