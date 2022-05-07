Puducherry reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
The test positivity was 1.08%
The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 278 tests on Saturday. The test positivity rate was 1.08%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.
The tally is 1,962 deaths, eight active cases, a total of 1,65,797 cases and 1,63,827 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.35 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.80 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 696 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,92,143 vaccine doses.
