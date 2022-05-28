Puducherry records two new COVID-19 cases

Both the cases were reported in Yanam region

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 1, 139 tests. The two cases reported were in Yanam region. With three persons getting cured of the disease, the active cases in the territory stood at 17 .

The test positivity rate in the region was 0.18 % and recovery rate was 98. 81%. The case fatality rate stood at 1. 18%, the Health Department said.

The overall tally is: 1, 962 deaths, 1, 65,849 cases and 1, 63,870 recoveries. Meanwhile, 1061 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m. The Union Territory has administered 17,06,351 vaccine doses.