Puducherry

Puducherry records two new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 1, 139 tests. The two cases reported were in Yanam region. With three persons getting cured of the disease, the active cases in the territory stood at 17 .

The test positivity rate in the region was 0.18 % and recovery rate was 98. 81%. The case fatality rate stood at 1. 18%, the Health Department said.

The overall tally is: 1, 962 deaths, 1, 65,849 cases and 1, 63,870 recoveries. Meanwhile, 1061 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m. The Union Territory has administered 17,06,351 vaccine doses.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2022 4:33:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-records-two-new-covid-19-cases/article65469892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY