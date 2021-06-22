Puducherry records 284 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries

Toll in Union Territory rose to 1,727, with one death being reported on Tuesday

Puducherry recorded a solitary COVID-19 death and 284 new cases with a test positivity rate of about 3% on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old woman with diabetes mellitus died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), taking the cumulative death toll to 1,727.

The death count by region is 1,381 in Puducherry, 212 in Karaikal, 102 in Yanam and 32 in Mahe.

While Puducherry accounted for 223 of the new cases detected from 8,842 tests, Karaikal accounted for 39, and Yanam and Mahe accounted for 11 each. The test positivity rate was 3.21%, case fatality rate 1.5% and recovery rate 95.72%. With 433 patients recoving in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 3,214. Of this, 544 patients were in hospitals and 2,670 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,15,364 cases against 1,10,423 recoveries. Of an estimated 12.41 lakh tests administered to date, over 10.67 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 56 healthcare personnel, 28 frontline workers and 16,699 members of the public took their jabs in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in Puducherry so far is 4,31,781, including 36,922 healthcare workers, 22,799 frontline staff and 3,15,833 members of the public.