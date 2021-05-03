Puducherry records 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 799 new cases

Puducherry registered 12 deaths, Yanam two and Karaikal one.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory rose to 848 with 15 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours even as 799 new cases were added to the case tally on May 3.

Puducherry registered 12 deaths, Yanam two and Karaikal one. The patients were in the age group of 39 to 85 years.

With this, the region-wise toll stood 687 in Puducherry, 95 in Karaikal, 52 in Yanam and 14 in Mahe.

The new cases were confirmed from 3,333 tests. While 790 patients recovered, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 10,614.

The case fatality rate was 1.36 % while the recovery rate stood at 81.56 %.