Puducherry

Puducherry records 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 799 new cases

People waiting in a queue to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the Health and Wellness Centre at Kosapalayam in Puducherry. File   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory rose to 848 with 15 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours even as 799 new cases were added to the case tally on May 3.

Puducherry registered 12 deaths, Yanam two and Karaikal one. The patients were in the age group of 39 to 85 years.

With this, the region-wise toll stood 687 in Puducherry, 95 in Karaikal, 52 in Yanam and 14 in Mahe.

The new cases were confirmed from 3,333 tests. While 790 patients recovered, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 10,614.

The case fatality rate was 1.36 % while the recovery rate stood at 81.56 %.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2021 12:18:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-records-15-more-covid-19-deaths-799-new-cases/article34470485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY