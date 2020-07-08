Puducherry Raj Nivas closed after office assistant tests positive for COVID-19

Raj Nivas, the home-office of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, was shut down for 48 hours on Wednesday to disinfect the premises after an office assistant tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a source at the Raj Nivas, the staff member had been tested on Monday and the results came in on Wednesday morning. “The person worked in one section of the Raj Nivas and was not in contact with the office of the Lt. Governor,” he said.
The Health Department has begun contact tracing and will be testing about 15 persons who were working at close quarters with the COVID-19 patient. All possible contacts are being placed in quarantine.
A press statement from Raj Nivas said that as per Standard Operating Procedure, contact tracing has been done. Primary contacts at Raj Nivas have been identified and sent for testing. Though asymptomatic, they have been home quarantined.
Raj Nivas is being disinfected and will remain closed for 48 hours.
The lone staff member who tested positive had no access to the Lt. Governor and her personal office. The Lt. Governor is safe and healthy. However as a precaution, the Lt. Governor and staff attached to her personal office are also being tested today [Wednesday], the statement said.
In a message, Ms. Bedi said that as a measure of abundant caution, “I along with my personal office staff are taking a COVID test”.
