Puducherry police continue drive against drug peddlers, hold meetings to create awareness among residents

May 08, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Continuing with a drive against drug peddlers in Puducherry, police personnel attached to various stations along with Anti Narcotics wing officials conducted raids in several places, to check for the sale of ganja and other narcotic substances.

Police said these surprise raids were conducted in places that fall under Grand Bazaar, Odhiansalai, Nettapakkam and Mudaliarpet police stations on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) evening. Sniffer dogs were used to check places in and around Beach Road to find possible hideouts of drug peddlers.

“On almost every day, starting from last month, we have been carrying out raids to prevent the sale of drugs, and to arrest those involved in the sale of ganja. We have also been organising drug awareness programmes in villages. On Tuesday night, we held a street corner meeting at Moolapakkam village. Along with creating awaress about drugs, police officers also spoke about the ill effects of alcoholism and about the provisions of the POCSO Act,” said a police officer.

The Police Department has decided to launch a sustained campaign against drug abuse and also invoke stringent provisions of law against repeat offenders involved in drug trade, police officials said.