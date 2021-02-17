Puducherry Opposition wants government to prove majority in Assembly

Opposition parties AINRC, AIADMK and the BJP have asked the ruling Congress-DMK combine to prove their majority on the floor of the house.
Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the Lt Governor at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday seeking the convening of the Assembly for a floor test, Opposition leader N. Rangasamy said the strength of the Congress had come down in the Assembly after the recent resignations of legislators and the disqualification of another ruling party member.
The Congress-DMK has only got 14 members in the 28 member house which is on a par with the strength of the Opposition in the Assembly, he said.
AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said the 14 included the Speaker and when compared to the Congress, the Opposition has a higher strength. The Speaker can only vote in case of a tie, he added. The government has lost the moral right to run the administration after the resignations of Ministers and legislators, he said. The Opposition has submitted a list of 14 legislators supporting the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP, he added
When asked about the relevance of submitting memorandum when the incumbent Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been removed, Mr. Anbalagan said it was submitted to her Officer on Special Duty and Additional Secretary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath