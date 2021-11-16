Puducherry MP writes to Home Minister seeking separate recruitment board for UT

In a letter to Amit Shah, V. Vaithilingam said the present mode of recruitment led to the appointment of non-Tamil speaking persons in key posts such as General Duty Medical Officers, making it hard for the public to communicate

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, has requested the Union government to set up a separate recruitment board for the Union Territory.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Vaithilingam said at present Group A and Group B (gazetted) posts in the UT are filled by the Union Public Service Commission. The conduct of the UPSC exam allows participation of job-seekers from across the country. This mode of recruitment gives room for appointment of non-Tamil speaking persons in key posts such as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and Vice-Principals, he said.

“For instance, GDMO who are appointed by UPSC and are posted in rural health centres. Patients as well as public find it difficult to communicate with the doctors since they don’t know the local language,” he said.

If the UT had a recruitment board, students passing out from the nine medical colleges who are well-versed in the local language could be appointed for the posts. The welfare officers, engineers, tahsildars could be recruited by the Government of Puducherry, he added.

Stating that all States have their own service commission, the MP said establishment of a separate board would also help local residents get employment.

Urging the Home Minister to give approval to set up a recruitment board, he said it would be headed by the Chief Secretary and Secretary (Personnel). The Centre could nominate a representative at the appropriate level to monitor the procedures adopted by the board, he added.