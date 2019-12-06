Puducherry Minister urges industries to focus on providing jobs to locals

Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy on Friday appealed to the industries here to focus on providing jobs to local residents.

He was speaking at a summit on ‘HR and IR in Puducherry: Changing the Organisation Perspective, organised by the Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The Minister urged industries to prioritise local youth while recruiting staff. He complimented CII for playing a pioneering role in sensitising HR fraternity in Puducherry, a release from CII said.

Additional Secretary to Government (Labour) E. Vallavan said as per statistics available with government there are around 2.05 lakh unemployed youth in the Union Territory. Around 8,000 students passed out annually from various higher education institutions. Only 20% of engineering graduates were getting placed. However, 80% of ITI students get placed in various sectors, he added.

“So, industry must provide job opportunities in such a way that 60% of their employees are local students,” Mr Vallavan said.

Chairman, CII, Puducherry Chapter M. Kalaichelvan said as the job opportunities were getting reduced there was an immediate need for industries to concentrate more on multitasking of existing employees. He said the situation would change after the foundation of the economy recovers from the current slowdown.