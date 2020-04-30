Puducherry Minister stages protest in House

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly over the refusal of Yanam administration to allow entry to 14 people who returned from other States.

Mr. Rao, who represents Yanam constituency, came to the Assembly in a black dress squatted on the portico of the Assembly demanding permission for the workers to enter Yanam.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Speaker V. P Sivakolundhu met Mr. Rao and enquired with him about the reason for staging the protest. He submitted a memorandum to Mr Sivakolundhu accusing Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of working against the interest of people in Yanam.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said the workers reached the Andhra Pradesh side of the border by foot from Odisha, Hyderabad and Puttaparthi four days ago. They have expressed their willingness to get quarantined once they are allowed permission to enter the region, he said.

Mr. Rao said the Regional Administrator was adamant on not allowing the workers to cross the border.