Puducherry Lt. Governor, leaders pay tributes paid to Ambedkar

April 14, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and leaders across the political spectrum paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, nation-builder and architect of the Indian Constitution, on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary.

The Lt. Governor, who paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the Bharathi Park, hailed his lifelong advocacy for social justice for the oppressed and downtrodden.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar at the AINRC office.

P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker, R. Baskar, MLA, N.S.J. Jayapal, AINRC secretary, and others participated.

R. Siva, DMK convenor and Leader of Opposition, led the party’s tribute to the statue of the leader on the premises of the Legislative Assembly. Earlier, he paid floral tribute to the portrait at the DMK party office.

V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath, MLAs and other leaders and cadre of the party participated.

