Puducherry

Puducherry logs 263 new cases

The Union Territory recorded four COVID-19 deaths, 263 new cases from 8,201 tests, and 415 recoveries on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate was 3.21%, case fatality rate 1.5% and recovery rate 95.86%. The active cases aggregated 3,058 with 523 patients in hospitals and 2,535 in home isolation.

No cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have yet been reported in the Union Territory, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

“The strain has been reported in a few States and we must do all we can to prevent its emergence in the Union Territory. We are focused on fully vaccinating the population as a measure of protection from such new variants and future waves of the pandemic,” the Lt. Governor said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 4:52:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-logs-263-new-cases/article34941726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY