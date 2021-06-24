Puducherry logs 263 new cases

The Union Territory recorded four COVID-19 deaths, 263 new cases from 8,201 tests, and 415 recoveries on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate was 3.21%, case fatality rate 1.5% and recovery rate 95.86%. The active cases aggregated 3,058 with 523 patients in hospitals and 2,535 in home isolation.

No cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have yet been reported in the Union Territory, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

“The strain has been reported in a few States and we must do all we can to prevent its emergence in the Union Territory. We are focused on fully vaccinating the population as a measure of protection from such new variants and future waves of the pandemic,” the Lt. Governor said.