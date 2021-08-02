Puducherry

Puducherry Home Minister welcomes decision to provide 27% reservation to OBCs

Welcoming the decision of the Centre to provide 27% reservation to OBCs and 10% for EWS in the All India Quota for medical courses, Home Minister A. Namassisvayam on Monday said the step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was historic.

In a statement, the Home Minister said the decision by the BJP-led NDA government would ensure social justice and upliftment of hundreds of students. The decision would encourage poor students from economically and socially marginalised sections to take up medical courses, he said.

The reservation policy would help students from one region to pursue their courses in other parts of the country, he added.


