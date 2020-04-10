Puducherry

Puducherry govt. rolls out NAADI app for COVID-19

The government has rolled out a mobile application platform to help tracing, tracking and containment of COVID-19 spread.

The apps, NAADI platform developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Ministry of Electronics and IT, consists of two mobile apps --112++ India for citizens and nCoV Satark for health agencies.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy launched the platform in the presence of Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan, District Collector T. Arun, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal and others.

C-DAC Director-General Hemant Darbari joined the launch via video conferencing.

NAADI platform offers comprehensive multi-level, multi-modal and multi-lingual tracking of quarantined/under observation/infected individuals, a press note said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 7:07:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-govt-rolls-out-naadi-app-for-covid-19/article31310657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY