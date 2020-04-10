Puducherry govt. rolls out NAADI app for COVID-19

The government has rolled out a mobile application platform to help tracing, tracking and containment of COVID-19 spread.
The apps, NAADI platform developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Ministry of Electronics and IT, consists of two mobile apps --112++ India for citizens and nCoV Satark for health agencies.
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy launched the platform in the presence of Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan, District Collector T. Arun, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal and others.
C-DAC Director-General Hemant Darbari joined the launch via video conferencing.
NAADI platform offers comprehensive multi-level, multi-modal and multi-lingual tracking of quarantined/under observation/infected individuals, a press note said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.