Puducherry

Puducherry CPI unit flays Centre’s move to ‘privatise’ electricity

The party’s Puducherry unit secretary, A. M Saleem, in a statement, said the move to privatise power distribution would not augur well for the public

The Communist Party of India’s Puducherry unit has flayed the Centre’s “move to privatise power distribution system in the Union Territory.”

Party Puducherry unit secretary, A. M Saleem, in a statement, said the move to privatise power distribution would not augur well for the public and the current employees of the Electricity Department.

Free power distribution to farmers and thatched houses would be discarded with the entry of private players, he alleged. There could be a steep hike in power tariff causing financial strain to people. A large number of staff would also face retrenchment, the statement said.

The party has urged the government to oppose the move to handover power distribution to private firms, he added.

