Union Territory reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Number of active cases in Puducherry stands at 323

The Union Territory reported one COVID-19 death and 32 new cases on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded the casualty to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,870. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,463), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (49).

Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,099 tests, followed by Karaikal (17), Yanam (2) and Mahe (2).

With 25 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 323. This comprised of 70 patients in hospital and 253 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.52%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.3%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,663 cases against 1,26,470 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 19.63 lakh tests carried out so far, over 16.63 lakh returned negative.

Vaccination numbers

Meanwhile, 3,358 persons took the COVID-19 jab in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory, taking the total vaccine doses administered to date to 11,75,748.