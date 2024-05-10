GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry Congress complains of lack of transparency in government test

PCC president V. Vaithilingam said the test, held for promotion to the post of assistant, was suspicious, as even junior people had been promoted; he demanded the government publish the merit list and marks obtained by candidates

Published - May 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
PCC president V. Vaithilingam

PCC president V. Vaithilingam | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president V. Vaithilingam has urged the government, to make public, the results of a departmental test conducted for promotions to the post of assistants to various government departments.

“There are several doubts regarding the conduct of the test. Even junior people have got promoted. To bring transparency into the whole process, the government should publish the merit list and marks obtained by the employees who took the test,” he said addressing a press conference at the PCC office on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Congress will wait for a few more days to see whether the government was interested in clarfiying these issues, he said, adding that if the merit list and marks were not published the party would approach Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe.

“In three years of the AINRC-BJP government, the people of Puducherry have suffered due to a lack of governance. The opening of resto bars and the sale of ganja have created social unrest. The government is responsible for the [bad] state of affairs prevailing in the Union Territory,” he said.

The government should allow the police to function independently to curb the drug menace, he added.

