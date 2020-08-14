Puducherry Collector issues directive for speedy disposal of bodies

District Collector T. Arun has asked for speedy disposal of the bodies of COVID-19 patients. In an order on Thursday, he directed hospital authorities to immediately handover the bodies of COVID-19 patients to the heads of local bodies after following the Standard Operating Procedures.

The Commissioners of all local bodies should immediately initiate action for disposal of the bodies on receipt of information with due dignity following the SOP guidelines properly.

The Commissioners should ensure that the designated graveyards / crematorium are provided with necessary infrastructure and sufficient teams are kept to ensure proper disposal of bodies. The order was issued after complaints of delay in disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients, he said.