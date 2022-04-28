Puducherry Collector given additional charge
Puducherry District Collector E. Vallavan has been given additional charge of Karaikal region. He was given charge following the transfer of Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma to Andaman and Nicobar Administration. Mr. Vallavan would hold charge till further arrangements are in place, an order issued by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said.
