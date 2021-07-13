Puducherry Chief Minister wants single grade separator near Rajiv and Indira Gandhi Squares

He made the request to the Additional Director General of the Transport Ministry

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has requested the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to consider the construction of a single grade separator instead of two separate ones at Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi Squares.

He made the request to Additional Director General of MoRTH Balakrishnan during the latter’s recent tour of Puducherry to review approved and upcoming projects. Subsequently, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting him to consider the grade separators as a single project, an official said.

The earlier plan, according to the official, was to have the grade separator starting at Latha Steels and end at after Rajiv Gandhi Square. The other would start near N.T. Mahal and cover Indira Gandhi Square. As per the fresh plan, the grade separator would start at Latha Steel and end at Indira Gandhi Square in one full stretch, the official said.

Mr. Balakrishnan agreed to consider the new proposal actively, he said, adding that the MoRTH also agreed to provide funds to the tune of ₹17 crore for the annual repair of roads.

The Additional Director General also reviewed projects for the construction of bridges at Ariyapalayam, Malattar and 18-km of road improvement works from Indira Gandhi Square to near Madhagadipet.

The Ministry had already sanctioned ₹72 crore, Public Works Department Chief Engineer V. Sathyamoorthi told The Hindu. The department had already started the tender process, he added.