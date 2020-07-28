Puducherry Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers and legislators test negative for COVID-19

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V. P Sivakolandhu, Ministers and legislators tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister, Speaker and the others took the test for novel coronavirus on Monday, after an MLA and two watch and ward staff, who attended the recently-concluded Assembly session, tested positive for the virus.
According to the Health Department, as many as 126 people who came in close contact with the legislator and watch and ward staff were tested on Monday. Of the total tested, six were positive, including four staff of the Assembly Secretariat, an official of the Health Department said.
The Chief Minister had tested negative twice earlier -- he underwent the test for COVID-19 following his visit to containment zones.
