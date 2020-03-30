Puducherry Assembly nod for vote-on-account

Amid a walkout by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday presented a vote- on- account for ₹2,042 crore in the house.

The presentation of the vote on account would entail the government to draw ₹2,042 crore to meet the administrative expenditure from April to June.

In a statement after presenting the vote on account, the Chief Minister said the government would start disbursing ₹2,000 each to all ration card holders from Tuesday to compensate for livelihood loss due to the disruption caused by the 21-day lockdown, implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30- minute session started with a resolution moved by the Chief Minister to condole the death of DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan. The members also observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

As soon as the obituary reference was made, AIADMK members were on their feet demanding answers from the Chief Minister on the steps taken by the government to prevent spread of the virus.

Party leader in the house A. Anbalagan said the government had failed to provide masks and sanitisers to the people. Doctors are working without adequate personal protection equipment, he said.

As the house went ahead with the proceedings, the AIADMK members staged a walk out. Later they re-assembled and trooped into the well of the house and staged a protest even as Speaker adjourned the house sine die. The three nominated legislators belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party also joined the AIADMK in the protest.

The principal Opposition party All India N. R Congress did not participate in the proceedings taking into account the nation-wide lockdown. Opposition leader and party chief N. Rangasamy said “Though we have given our consent to pass the vote on account, the party has decided to skip the session to avoid overcrowding.”