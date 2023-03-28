Puducherry Assembly | AINRC, DMK legislators express displeasure over conduct of civil servants

March 28, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Legislators belonging to the All India N R Congress (AINRC) in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, expressed displeasure over the conduct of the Chief Secretary and some officials in Puducherry.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, AINRC member A. K D. Arumugham said files forwarded by the Chief Minister and Ministers to the Chief Secretary were returned, and delayed. He sought a direction from the Chair to the Chief Secretary to take into consideration the concerns of the elected government. The delay in clearing files hampers implementation of government programmes, he said.

When other AINRC members came out in support of Mr. Arumugham, legislators belonging to the principal opposition party, the DMK also joined the AINRC members in condemning the attitude of some officials.

DMK member A.M.H Nazeem said the government should take up the attitude of the bureaucrats with the Central government. He recalled the stand taken by former CM R. V Janakiraman against the Chief Secretary of that time. Mr. Nazeem said the Central government took immediate action against the Chief Secretary when Mr. Janakiraman took up the administrative hurdles he faced from officials.

Opposition leader R. Siva said the DMK would extend support to any action contemplated by the House against officials who were delaying the clearing of files. He also urged the Speaker to give a ruling directing officials to cooperate in the implementation of schemes. To this, the Speaker said he would consult the Chief Minister and take a decision before end of the session.