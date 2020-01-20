Puducherry

Puducherry anti-polio team to make house calls

Mop-up drive to target children who missed out on vaccine

Health Department volunteers will undertake house-to-house visits on Tuesday for children who missed polio vaccination during the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign held on Sunday.

A mop-up drive was launched on Monday to reach out to missed-out children.

The drive on Tuesday would be the last follow-up round to cover the targeted population of children in the 0-5 age group, the department said.

According to updated data, 91,227 children have received the oral vaccine.

