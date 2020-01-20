Puducherry anti-polio team to make house calls

Health Department volunteers will undertake house-to-house visits on Tuesday for children who missed polio vaccination during the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign held on Sunday.
A mop-up drive was launched on Monday to reach out to missed-out children.
The drive on Tuesday would be the last follow-up round to cover the targeted population of children in the 0-5 age group, the department said.
According to updated data, 91,227 children have received the oral vaccine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.