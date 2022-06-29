Puducherry AIADMK appeals for unity

Cadre, irrespective of their affiliation to East or West division, should work for unity: Segar

Former legislator and AIADMK secretary, West, Om Sakthi Segar, on Wednesday exhorted party workers to present a united face.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders belonging to the West division, the former legislator said the cadre, irrespective of their affiliation to the East or West division, should work for unity.

“The real followers of Amma [Jayalalithaa] should unite to overcome the prevailing difficult situation. Party workers should not believe in certain traitors. Such persons will soon be exposed before the workers and the public. They are working to score selfish gains,” said Mr. Segar, who has been toeing a different line to that of party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, on most issues.

While Mr. Anbalagan had backed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the general secretary of the party, Mr. Segar opposed the move to have a single leadership for the party. Mr. Segar is considered a loyalist of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

The AIADMK East secretary had also appealed to the party leadership to take action against those not backing single leadership, claiming that a majority in the Puducherry unit backed Mr. Palaniswami as the general secretary.