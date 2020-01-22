Privileges Committee questions LAD Director on SEC appointment

The Assembly Privileges Committee on Tuesday renewed proceedings against Local Administration Department officials for issuing an advertisement for appointment of State Election Commissioner in violation of a ruling given by Speaker V. P Sivakolandhu.

The committee, headed by Deputy Speaker M. N.R. Balan, questioned Director of LAD G. Malarkannan for processing the file calling for advertisement to appoint SEC.

The committee had started the privilege proceedings by questioning Under Secretary, LAD, Giddi Balaram, under whose name the advertisement appeared in newspapers on January 14.

The government had appointed former bureaucrat T. M Balakrishnan last year as SEC after the Speaker gave a ruling bestowing power to appoint the election officer with the elected government.

The Speaker gave the ruling after LAD floated advertisement for SEC appointment allegedly at the behest of Lt. Governor keeping the Cabinet in the dark.

Taking objection to the appointment of Mr. Balakrishnan, the Lt. Governor referred the subject to Union Ministry of Home Affairs which, in turn, directed the Chief Secretary to again start the selection process. Accordingly, Mr. Balaram floated an advertisement on January 7 inviting angry reaction from the government. Subsequently, Congress legislator filed a privilege complaint against LAD officials.

Meanwhile, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan has filed a privilege complaint against Director of Agriculture Department Bala Gandhi for not inviting him for a function at the Botanical Garden. He said he was deliberately not invited for the event attended by the Lt. Governor. He sought action against Mr Gandhi and other officials.