President urges Governors to collaborate with Governments on COVID-19 response

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi took part in a video conference on Friday in which President Ram Nath Kovind urged Governors and administrators to collaborate with governments to quell the threat of COVID-19.

The meeting was convened by the President, along with Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with Governors and administrators of States/UTs to discuss the response to COVID-19.

The President urged everyone to take stock of the situation with the State government and make contributions in a way that the battle against the Coronavirus could be taken to a logical end.

The discussions were related to the status of COVID-19 in the States, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, especially with the lockdown and other challenges emerging from the evolving situation.