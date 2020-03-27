Puducherry

President urges Governors to collaborate with Governments on COVID-19 response

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi took part in a video conference on Friday in which President Ram Nath Kovind urged Governors and administrators to collaborate with governments to quell the threat of COVID-19.

The meeting was convened by the President, along with Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with Governors and administrators of States/UTs to discuss the response to COVID-19.

The President urged everyone to take stock of the situation with the State government and make contributions in a way that the battle against the Coronavirus could be taken to a logical end.

The discussions were related to the status of COVID-19 in the States, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, especially with the lockdown and other challenges emerging from the evolving situation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 11:19:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/president-urges-governors-to-collaborate-with-governments-on-covid-19-response/article31186911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY