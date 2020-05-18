Power supply to be disrupted today

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of the city between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday due to the maintenance work in 22 kV Agaram feeder.
The affected areas are Villianur, SMV Puram, Parasuramapuram, Athuvaikalpet, Villianur bypass road, Sulthanpet, Arasur, Ariyapalayam, Pandian Nagar, Senthanatham, Moorthy Nagar, Padmini Nagar, Thirukameswarar Nagar, Kottaimedu, Kannaki Nagar, Sivaganapathy Nagar and surrounding areas.
On Thursday, maintenance work in 22 kV Pillaichavady feeder will disrupt power supply between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Pillaichavady, Chinnakalapet, Periyakalapet, Kanagachettykulam and surrounding areas.
