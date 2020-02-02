Puducherry

Power shutdown tomorrow

The Electricity Department will suspend the supply of power from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, on Bharathi Street (Needarajappa Street to Savarirayalu Street), Mahatama Gandhi Road (Needarajappa Street to Petit Canal Street), Petit Canal Street (S.S. Pillai Street to M.G. Road), Savarirayalu Street (S.S. Pillai Street to M.G Road) and Saint Theresa Street (S.S. Pillai Street to M.G Road), among others, an official release said.

