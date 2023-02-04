HamberMenu
Power consumers directed to link Aadhaar

The electricity department will facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for the beneficiaries, says a G.O.

February 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
As the linking of Aadhaar card numbers to consumer numbers of electricity connections has been made mandatory, individuals wanting to avail benefits under various schemes should obtain an Aadhaar card and ensure it was linked to the power connection

The Electricity Department has made it mandatory for consumers availing power under ‘One Hut One Bulb’ scheme, 50% subsidy on power consumption and those consuming below 100 units a month to link their Aadhaar with power connections. Farmers who are availing 100% subsidy are also mandated to link their Aadhaar.

Any individual desirous of availing benefits under the scheme should obtain an Aadhaar card and ensure it was linked to the electricity connection. The department would also facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for the beneficiaries, a government order said.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam told reporters that Aadhaar linking has been made mandatory. However, the department would give adequate time for the consumers for linking their Aadhar to the power connections.

