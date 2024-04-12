GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pondy police nab prime accused in drug trafficking case

April 12, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested the prime accused, Alex, alias Alexandar, in a drug trafficking case in which 45 kg of ganja was seized from Mudaliarpet area in 2023.

In November last year, based on a tip-off on drug peddlers holding a gathering, the Mudaliarpet police had arrested six persons from under the flyover on 100 Feet Road. Following the arrest, the police seized 45 kg of cannabis from their custody. During interrogation, it was revealed that Alex of Mudaliarpet was the key player in the drug trafficking.

The search for Alex has been on since then and, two days ago, following information about his whereabouts near Nainarmandapam, the police arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused is a history-sheeter and has a POCSO case registered against him, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.