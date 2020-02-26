Pondicherry University signs MoU for exchange programme

Pondicherry University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Koblenz University of Applied Sciences (RheinAhrCampus), Remagen, Germany, for academic collaboration through student and faculty exchange between the two universities.

Pondicherry University is Koblenz University’s second Indian partner university after IIT-Madras and it is a promising prospect since Koblenz is ranked among the top 10 applied sciences universities in Germany, a press note said.

The MoU comes close on the heels of a seminar, ‘Study and Research in Germany’, organised by the Office of the Dean, International Relations, Pondicherry University, along with German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) on February 14.

Speaking on the occasion, Pondicherry University Vice- Chancellor Gurmeet Singh highlighted that global partnerships are imperative to reach global standards in higher education. He mentioned how this partnership will provide students opportunities to experience the German work ethic and value system, besides a rich cross-cultural exposure.

Chandrasekara Rao, Dean, School of Management, pointed out the mutually beneficial aspects of the MoU in terms of exposure to global benchmarks and best practices in academia.

Elmar-Laurent Borgmann, Head-International Affairs, Koblenz University of Applied Sciences, said it was noteworthy that Indian students considered a semester in Germany within their MBA studies. He pointed out the importance of good inter-cultural preparedness.

“Their semester abroad is a journey with an impact on the students’ careers and families. Faculty of both universities will do all to help these young adventurers turn their educational journey into an academic experience.”

During his visit earlier, Dr. Borgmann had addressed students and faculty members in the Department of Management Studies in the Puducherry and Karaikal campuses.

Uma Chandrasekaran, Dean-International Relations, pointed to the growing bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education between India and Germany. As Germany is ranked among the world’s top destinations for international students, this MoU makes it more accessible to the students of Pondicherry University, she said.

The Education Ministries of India and Germany will invest €3.5 million each over a period of four years from 2020-24 to encourage and support cooperation between higher education institutions in each country, she added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Victor Anandkumar, Department of Management Studies and Coordinator-MoU, expressed confidence that the collaboration would be made operational from the academic year 2020-21 with the Erasmus (EuRopean Community Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students) scholarships, which would cover air travel and living expenses of Pondicherry University students selected to the programme.