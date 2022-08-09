Pondicherry University ranks fourth among Central Varsities in survey

Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 20:05 IST

Pondicherry University moves up from the 6th place in 2021 to the 4th among Central Universities in the recently released Outlook-ICARE India 2022 survey report. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Institution betters position with an overall score of 887.46 out of 1000 points

Pondicherry University was ranked among top Indian Central universities in the recently released Outlook-ICARE India 2022 survey report. A press note said Pondicherry University ranked 4th among the Central Universities in India with an overall score of 887.46 points out of 1000 points. The ranking framework measured the academic institutions with the help of five key parameters — academic research excellence, industry interfere and placement, infrastructure, governance and diversity. The University moved up from the 6th place to the 4th position among Central Universities with the overall score compared to 2021, the press note said.



