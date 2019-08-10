Pondicherry University inks pact with banking institute

The Department of Banking Technology, Pondicherry University, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), Mumbai, to establish a centre in the university campus.

The MoU will assist aspirants for flagship IIBF courses in banking and finance such as junior associate of the Indian Institute of the Bankers or Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

The MoU document was signed by the Registrar (i/c) of Pondicherry University B. Chithra and J.N. Mishra, CEO, IIBF, in the presence of Gurmeet Singh, vice-chancellor, G. Anjaneyaswamy, Dean, School of Management, S. Chandrasekhara Rao, founder-head of the Department, S. Sudalaimuthu, Head of Banking Technology and Heads of departments, faculty members, scholars and students of school of management.

Following the MoU signing ceremony, Dr. Mishra, gave a lecture on the “Future of Banking in India”.

The MoU signing also coincided with the 15th Foundation Day of the Department, which was formed in 2005 to offer a specialised inter-disciplinary M.B.A. programme in banking technology, primarily focusing on developing future managers in banking, finance and systems domain, a press note said.

The IIBF was registered in 1928 as a professional body of banks, financial institutions and their employees in India. Since its inception, the institute has educated numerous members and awarded several banking and finance qualifications such as JAIIB, CAIIB, Diploma and certificates in about 20 specialised areas.