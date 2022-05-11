Pondicherry Central University improves ranking in global survey

It is in the 601-800 bracket in the latest report of the Times Higher Education

Pondicherry Central University has made a significant improvement in performance indicators in a newly released global survey of universities.

According to the latest report of the Times Higher Education (THE), publisher of the globally recognised World University Rankings, the university is in the 601-800 bracket.

The university, which has been participating in this ranking since its first edition, finished with a significantly improved overall score of 57.3-64 against the previous year’s 47.6-56.5, a press note said.

The 2022 edition assessed universities on the progress made towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. A record number of 1,524 universities from over 110 countries participated in the rankings this year, including 64 Indian universities.

The criteria cover the impact of the university on society through its contributions towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Pondicherry Central University progressed considerably and was ahead of many other Indian universities in the Sustainable Development Goals, such as climate action, life below water and life on land, with a rank of 201-300, in addition to the quality education metrics.

The university also enhanced its own performance over the last year on the Sustainable Development Goals related to responsible consumption and production and water sanitation with a rank of 201-300, gender equality with a rank of 301-400 and partnership for the goals with a rank of 401-600, while maintaining the same positions in other goals.

Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh lauded the faculty, officers, staff, research scholars and students for their contribution to the achievement. He urged the stakeholders to work with greater spirit and focused efforts to help the university scale newer heights, the press note said.