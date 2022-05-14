Pondicherry University extends deadline for submission of CUET application to May 22

National Testing Agency pushes deadline for applicants

Pondicherry University has extended till May 22 the last date for submitting applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This follows the National Testing Agency (NTA) pushing the deadline for applicants to that date. A press note from the University said, the admission to the 5-Year Integrated PG Programmes offered by the Pondicherry University will be based on the CUET. Aspirants who desire to take admissions in the Integrated PG programmes for the academic Year 2022-23 may apply for CUET (UG) – 2022 online at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ They may also refer to the information brochure available on the University website for the eligibility criteria at: www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/ Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ The submission of online application forms for the various integrated PG programmes will be up to 5 p.m. and for successful fee payment up to 11.50 p.m. on May 22. The NTA has also provided a correction window that will be kept open from May 25 to 31, the press note said.