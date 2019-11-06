Police need to be protected: Kiran Bedi on Delhi protests

In her first reaction to the stand-off between the Delhi police and lawyers, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who had served as an IPS officer in the national capital, on Wednesday said policemen need to be protected by their seniors so that they did not lose faith in their own service and superiors.

In a blog titled “A call to leadership,” Ms. Bedi said “the police officers have a legal responsibility to protect life and property and enforce respect for the law and lawful directions. They are trained to do. Failing to protect is neglect, cowardice or complicity. When police men and women perform their duty fairly, firmly and fearlessly, they need to be protected by their seniors.”

The police department had enough internal mechanism to inquire about the actions of police personnel. It was the duty of the department itself to scrutinise their acts of omission and commission, said India’s first woman IPS officer.

1988 situation

Ms. Bedi, who had to handle a similar situation while serving as a Deputy Commissioner in New Delhi in January 1988, said the police leadership had to ensure no one was pre-judged and humiliated for doing their bona fide duty.

“Never drive men and women in uniform to the wall and let them lose faith in their own service and own seniors. They must trust their seniors that while they do their duty they will be defended, protected and heard before being judged,” the Lt. Governor said.

“People would suffer if we weaken the responsibility to protect the force. People cannot have a diffident force. Actions by the cops could be categorised as mala fide or bona fide. The disputed actions required urgent inquiry,” said the former IPS officer.

“But not premature humiliation in any form. It hurts them and self respect of their families. Most of all their children. Police leadership needs to be sensitive to this.. as I did in January 1988,” Ms. Bedi said.