Puducherry

Police launchdedicated phone number

The Puducherry police have launched a dedicated phone number - 94892 05009 for the special branch unit to receive complaints relating to illegal activities, movement of anti-social elements, activities of banned organisations, sale of drugs, smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives, controversial speeches and corrupt practices. “People can send information in the form of photos, videos, texts, voice clips etc. to the above number. Such information will be passed to the authority concerned for taking necessary action without any delay. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” said Akansha Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime and Intelligence).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 3:40:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/police-launchdedicated-phone-number/article33261377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY