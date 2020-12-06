The Puducherry police have launched a dedicated phone number - 94892 05009 for the special branch unit to receive complaints relating to illegal activities, movement of anti-social elements, activities of banned organisations, sale of drugs, smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives, controversial speeches and corrupt practices. “People can send information in the form of photos, videos, texts, voice clips etc. to the above number. Such information will be passed to the authority concerned for taking necessary action without any delay. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” said Akansha Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime and Intelligence).
Police launchdedicated phone number
People can report all illegal activities for immediate action
