Police book Pondicherry University students for staging play that ‘outraged religious feelings’

The case was registered after ABVP members staged a protest at the university, alleging that a play put on as part of an annual cultural festival, depicted characters of the Ramayana in an objectionable manner

April 01, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University. File photograph

The Kapalet Police have registered a case against certain students and others, on charges of “outraging religious feelings” while staging a play at the annual cultural festival, Ezhini 2k24, at Pondicherry University last week.

The police registered the case suo motu following a protest by the Akil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, an affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on the campus on night of March 30, 2024. The ABVP members alleged that characters of the epic Ramayana, were depicted in objectionable manner while staging a play titled Somayanam. The play was staged on March 29, as part of the festival organised by the Department of Performing Arts, Pondicherry University.

“We have registered a case against those involved, including the director and script writer, in staging the play. The Kalapet Police have started the inquiry,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the University has also launched an inquiry into the issue. “It is hereby informed that University has received a complaint against a play staged by students in the Department of Performing Arts. A committee is being constituted to investigate the matter,” the Registrar in-charge of the University said in a circular issued on Sunday, March 31.

The Registrar in-charge has also requested all concerned to cooperate with the administration to maintain peace on the campus.

The ABVP, in a statement on Sunday, condemned the organisers for depicting characters from the Ramayana in a “distorted and disrespectful” manner. The statement, while endorsing the principle of freedom of expression, asserted that this freedom must be exercised responsibly. While creative expression is encouraged, it should never be at the expense of hurting religious sentiments or fostering communal discord, it said.

The student body has demanded the immediate dismissal of the writer and director of the play, and actors involved. They also demanded disciplinary action against the Head of the Department.

