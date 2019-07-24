Police arrest bikelifters

The D. Nagar police on Monday arrested two persons and seized eight stolen motorcycles from them.

The police gave the names of the accused as Manikandan alias Surya, 22, of Vambakeerapalayam in Puducherry and Santhosh Kumar, 22, of Vadalur in Cuddalore district.

According to the police, a team was conducting vehicle checks at the truck terminal when they intercepted the duo riding a motorcycle.

When asked to produce the registration certificate of the vehicle, the two gave excuses.

During enquiry, the police found that Surya and Santhosh Kumar had stolen the motorcycles.

The police recovered eight stolen bikes worth ₹8 lakh from the accused. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody in the Kalapet Central Prison.