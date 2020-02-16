Police action on Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Chennai condemned

Members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath on Saturday staged a demonstration near the Swadheshi Mill Complex to condemn police action on those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Old Washermanpet in Chennai on Friday.

They held a demonstration seeking action against the Tamil Nadu police for assaulting protesters without provocation.

They also wanted adequate compensation to the injured persons in the police’s lathi charge.

Shouting slogans against the Centre and the Tamil government, the members said their peaceful protest against the CAA would continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till the Union government withdraws its decision to implement the Act.

They also wanted the Centre to not go ahead with National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.