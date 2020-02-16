Puducherry

Police action on Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Chennai condemned

Anti-CAA protesters near Swadheshi Mill Complex on Saturday.

Anti-CAA protesters near Swadheshi Mill Complex on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath holds demonstration near the Swadheshi Mill Complex in Puducherry.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath on Saturday staged a demonstration near the Swadheshi Mill Complex to condemn police action on those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Old Washermanpet in Chennai on Friday.

They held a demonstration seeking action against the Tamil Nadu police for assaulting protesters without provocation.

They also wanted adequate compensation to the injured persons in the police’s lathi charge.

Shouting slogans against the Centre and the Tamil government, the members said their peaceful protest against the CAA would continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till the Union government withdraws its decision to implement the Act.

They also wanted the Centre to not go ahead with National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 6:58:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/police-action-on-citizenship-amendment-act-protesters-condemned/article30831778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY