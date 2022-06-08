Podhu Dikshithars failed to extend cooperation, says inspection team member

‘We will submit our report to the HR&CE Commissioner’

The Committee of Podhu Dikshithars failed to extend its cooperation to the inspection team of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE), which visited the Sri Sabanayagar Temple for verification of revenue and audit records, said Sugumar, DRO, HR & CE Department, and a member of the team.

Talking to reporters after winding up the team’s two-day visit to the temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday, Mr. Sugumar said the Committee of Podhu Dikshithars did not extend any cooperation, and the team would now take legal recourse.

“We will be submitting our report, detailing the developments during the last two days, to the Commissioner, HR & CE... We have every right to carry out the inspection since the temple came under the classification of public temples. However, the Podhu Dikshithars refused to accept it,” he said.

“The inspection team was validly formed by the Commissioner and we sought all records. However, the Committee of Podhu Dikshithars refused to cooperate with us,” he added.

The Department had served notice on the secretary of the Committee of Podhu Dikshithars on June 1, seeking details of the properties and revenue of the temple; the present status of the properties; details of donations, jewellery and other valuable items and their estimates; details of land belonging to the temple and lessees and register of lessee details.

The notice was served a week after the State government issued an order allowing devotees to offer worship at the kanakasabhai mandapam at the temple.