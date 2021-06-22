Plan to develop tourism in Puducherry put forward to Centre, says L-G

Tamilisai Soundararajan says focus is on boosting govt. revenue and job generation

A comprehensive action plan for tourism development in Puducherry with a focus on boosting revenue to government and job generation has been put forward to the Centre, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters after launching a compendium of highlights of her 100 days in office as Lt. Governor of the Union Territory at a function at the Raj Nivas while holding the dual role of Telangana Governor, Ms. Soundararajan said the action plan had recently been presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

The Lt. Governor noted that Puducherry held immense scope for tourism-related activities. The expansion of the airport, introduction of chartered chopper services and amphibious aircraft were potential projects to be explored as these would both generate much-needed revenue for the government and jobs for locals, she said.

On the COVID management front, the Lt. Governor said Puducherry was emerging as the best performing Union Territory in overcoming the pandemic.

Preferring to refer to the publication as a “report card” on how she utilised the opportunity to serve the people of Puducherry, she pointed out that when she assumed charge of Lieutenant Governor in February this year, only about 3,000 people had received the COVID shots whereas now over 4 lakh people had been vaccinated thanks to the cooperation of the public.

Ms. Soundararajan, who said that as L-G she wished to function in a people-centric manner, pointed out that health infrastructure and amenities in hospitals had been ramped up to ensure that the COVID-19 patients were provided proper care and attention.

Oxygen beds were available in considerable numbers and there was no shortage of drugs, she said. The ongoing vaccination festival was being held in about 100 sites to provide easy access for the people, she added.