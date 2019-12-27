Pedestrians, two-wheeler riders battle dark streets in U.T.

Several residential areas and stretches on arterial roads lack functioning streetlights due to which pedestrians and two-wheeler riders are having a tough time.

Despite the issue being raised at various forums, including the Legislative Assembly, residents are peeved that action has not been taken.

The problem of non-functional streetlights, which was limited to residential areas until a few months ago, is now prevalent on several arterial stretches, including Ambour Salai, leading to the Beach Promenade.

“It is difficult to travel after sunset. The road is bumpy and absence of proper lighting makes it difficult to ride two-wheelers. Lack of proper lighting is used by anti-social elements as a cover for illegal activity,” S. Vidya, entrepreneur and a resident of Ellaipillaichavady, said.

Dangerous to walk

She said pedestrians had to make do with the help of headlights of approaching vehicles. “Sometimes when the lights go off, it is pitch dark. It puts the lives of people at risk,” she added.

A. Robert, a resident of Bharathi Street, said the problem of defunct streetlights is not new to the residents. But what is new is streetlights on Ambour Salai, Bussy Street, Beach Road, Mission Street, Chetty Street and East Coast Road not functioning, he added.

“The lights were not functioning along the stretch from Bharathidasan Government College to Muthialpet area a few days ago. But ahead of President’s visit, repair works were carried out. Only when the government starts showing equal concern to the pleas of residents such civic issues will get sorted out,” he said.

How can the government afford to leave Beach Road without proper lighting facility, he asked.

“We hope it will be repaired before the New Year celebrations,” he added. In certain areas in the Boulevard, trees obstruct lights. “Presence of stray animals on roads can be dangerous to two-wheeler riders,” he added.

President of People’s Pulse P. Devanathan said statues in Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi Square mar the visibility of monuments.

“The lamp posts should have lights on both sides, one for the road and the other at a lower level for the pavements. Lamps on streets other than main roads should be at a lower level so that the lights are not obstructed by the trees,” he said.

Signboards with toll-free number of the Electricity department (18004241912) should be put up at all road junctions (big or small) so that the genral public can call the authorities concerned, he added.

A senior official in the department said lack of coordination among various departments proved to be a hindrance to replacing the defunct streetlights.

Departments such as Local Administration, Tourism, Public Works and Electricity are involved in the installation of streetlights in the town and on arterial roads. “Who takes up the maintenance and incurs the cost towards replacement of the lights is the main point of contention,” he said.

Meetings go in vain

Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan said he had held three inter-departmental meetings to arrive at a solution.

“Personally. I am of the view that Local Administration department, like in other States, should own the responsibility of maintaining streetlights. Every department faces funds constraint. That is another matter of concern also.”

The electricity charges outstanding from the government offices itself worked out to ₹300 crore, the Minister added.