Over 38,700 persons fined for violating COVID-19 norms

Chief Secretary appeals to people to cooperate with govt.

Cracking down on those violating COVID-19 guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government has collected a fine of ₹83 lakh from 38,722 people on charges of not wearing facemasks while in public places and violating other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said that the fine was imposed over the past four days.

Stressing on the need for approaching the nearby government hospital in case of COVID-19 symptoms, he appealed to the general public to extend full cooperation to the government.

So far, about 21 lakh people have taken the vaccine across Tamil Nadu. Frontline workers and officials involved in election duty have to take the vaccine. As for others, those above 60 years of age and those between 45 and 60 years of age but with co-morbidities are being urged to come forward voluntarily to take the vaccine, he said.

As for private offices in Perungudi, Taramani and Kandanchavady, where four persons tested COVID-19 positive initially, 364 others were also tested and 40 of them tested positive for the infection.

“They are being isolated and quarantined and steps are being taken to stop further spread. Steps are being taken through the Greater Chennai Corporation to temporarily close the company.”

During a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, chaired by Mr. Ranjan, it was found that the spread of the infection in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Salem, Madurai and Tiruvarur districts was high compared to last week. In view of this development, RT-PCR tests are being expanded in all districts.

The government is taking steps to set up centres for undertaking RT-PCR tests in crowded areas such as Parry’s corner in Chennai and other market areas. Beds, medical equipment, medicines and PPE kits are being kept ready in areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases, he added.