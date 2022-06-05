Over 3,000 aspirants take Civil Services exam

Over 3,000 aspirants took the All India Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, held by the Union Public Service Commission across nine centres in Puducherry on Sunday.

The examination took place in two parts - forenoon and afternoon sessions.

The government had put in place elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination, including free transportation on special bus services at the New Bus Stand to and from the venues in the morning and the evening.

As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, masks were mandatory to enter the centres, and candidates were allowed to carry their own hand sanitisers into the venue.

In addition to a central control room set up by UPSC in Delhi, the administration had established a control room at the Education Directorate to address specific needs of the candidates.