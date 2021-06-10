Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in U.T.

Nine deaths and 507 new cases recorded on Thursday

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the Union Territory crossed the three lakh- mark, or approximately 20% of the estimated population of 15 lakh, even as 9 deaths and 507 new cases were reported on Thursday.

While the vaccination data show that at least one in every four people in the Union Territory has received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the actual percentage of the population that has been vaccinated could be even higher.

Rural vaccination

“We could see the numbers increase with the ongoing thrust on rural vaccination and street corner camps that take the COVID-19 jab closer to the homes of the beneficiaries,” a health official said.

The number of people vaccinated till date stands at 3,02,851.

The 45-plus population is being administered jabs across over 60 session sites while the 18-44 segment is being inoculated across seven separate sites in the Union Territory through a system of portal registration.

Meanwhile, Puducherry registered seven deaths and Karaikal and Yanam one each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,657.

The patients, including five women, were in the 38 to 65 age range and four of them had no co-morbidity.

The region-wise toll stood at 1,329 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (197), Yanam (100) and Mahe (31).

With 646 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 6,705 and number of patients in hospitals dropped below 1,000. While 998 patients were in hospitals, 5707 were in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 6.17%, per cent, case fatality rate 1.49% per cent and recovery rate 92.48%. per cent.

The Union Territory has to date registered 1,11,255 cases against 1,02,893 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 11.38 lakh tests conducted to date, over 9.79 lakh were negative.