Oulgaret to hold special drive to collect property tax

The Oulgaret Municipality has decided to organise a special drive on all Sundays in March to collect property tax from its 50,000-odd assessees.

Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality M. Kandasamy told The Hindu that the drive was aimed to mobilise as much revenue as possible before the fiscal end.

The local body has been witnessing a substantial hike in property tax collection during the last three years.

The property tax collection stood at ₹8.37 crore during 2018-19 from ₹6.24 crore collected the year before.

Up to January this year, the municipality has raised a revenue of ₹6.47 crore, the Commissioner said adding tax collectors were confident of crossing last year’s figure.

This year, the municipality has served a demand notice for property tax collection to 56,539 households, he added. In a release, the Commissioner said a special drive would be held on February 9 at Sathya Special School in Rainbow Nagar to collect tax. The municipality has also decided to operate tax collection centres at its main office in Jawahar Nagar and sub-centres at VVP Nagar and the Modern fish market on ECR on all Saturdays in March.